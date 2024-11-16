Hofstra Pride take on the UMass Minutemen, look for 4th straight win

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-2) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -5.5; over/under is…

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-2)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pride take on UMass.

UMass went 20-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Minutemen averaged 15.6 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Hofstra went 13-7 in CAA action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Pride shot 47.1% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

