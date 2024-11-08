Hofstra plays Iona following Aranguren’s 25-point game

Iona Gaels (0-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under…

Iona Gaels (0-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-0)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Iona after Jean Aranguren scored 25 points in Hofstra’s 89-62 win over the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers.

Hofstra finished 20-13 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pride averaged 6.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Iona went 16-17 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

