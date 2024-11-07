Hofstra hosts Iona after Aranguren’s 25-point game

Iona Gaels (0-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Iona after…

Iona Gaels (0-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-0)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Iona after Jean Aranguren scored 25 points in Hofstra’s 89-62 win over the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers.

Hofstra finished 20-13 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pride averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Iona went 5-8 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

