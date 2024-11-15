Hofstra faces UMass on 3-game win streak

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-2) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to keep…

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-2)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pride take on UMass.

UMass finished 20-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Minutemen averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 37.4 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Hofstra finished 5-10 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Pride averaged 6.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

