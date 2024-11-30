Hofstra faces Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (1-6) vs. Hofstra Pride (5-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (1-6) vs. Hofstra Pride (5-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and Hofstra square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Pride are 5-2 in non-conference play. Hofstra is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Texans are 1-6 in non-conference play. Tarleton State gives up 79.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.2 points per game.

Hofstra averages 68.0 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 79.1 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 12.6 points.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Texans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.