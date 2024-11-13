Hofstra earns 49-48 win over Seton Hall

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren had 13 points in Hofstra’s 49-48 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night. Aranguren…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren had 13 points in Hofstra’s 49-48 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Aranguren also contributed six assists for the Pride (3-0). Jaquan Sanders added 12 points and Cruz Davis finished with nine points.

The Pirates (1-2) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who posted 18 points and two steals. Dylan Addae-Wusu added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Seton Hall. Addae-Wusu hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Kijan Robinson scored six points in the first half and Hofstra went into halftime trailing 24-22. Sanders scored 10 second-half points and Hofstra secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied three times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

