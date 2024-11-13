Hobbs leads Mount St. Mary’s against Bucknell after 21-point performance

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Bucknell Bison (2-1) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5;…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Bucknell Bison (2-1)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Bucknell after Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 86-52 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Bucknell finished 6-8 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Bison averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

