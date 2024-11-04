Hinton scores 27, Harvard downs Marist 79-66

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 27 points as Harvard beat Marist 79-66 on Monday night. Hinton shot 9 of…

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 27 points as Harvard beat Marist 79-66 on Monday night.

Hinton shot 9 of 12 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Crimson. Austin Hunt and Luca Ace-Nasteski both scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Josh Pascarelli led the Red Foxes in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jadin Collins added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

