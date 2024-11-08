Hinton leads Harvard against Navy after 27-point performance

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1.5; over/under is…

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Navy after Robert Hinton scored 27 points in Harvard’s 79-66 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

Navy finished 13-18 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Midshipmen allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Harvard finished 14-13 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

