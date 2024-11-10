Hinton leads Harvard against American after 26-point showing

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at American Eagles (0-1)
Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays American after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 85-80 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.
American went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Eagles averaged 5.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.
Harvard went 5-9 in Ivy League play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.
