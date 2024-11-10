Hinton leads Harvard against American after 26-point showing

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at American Eagles (0-1) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 139.5…

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at American Eagles (0-1)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays American after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 85-80 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

American went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Eagles averaged 5.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Harvard went 5-9 in Ivy League play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

