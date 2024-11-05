Hines scores 21 as SE Louisiana downs William Carey 91-53

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-53 victory over William Carey on Monday…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-53 victory over William Carey on Monday night in a season opener.

Jakevion Buckley scored 18 points while going 5 of 9 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and added five assists for the Lions. Kyle Edison shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Cam Brown, who finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.