Hill’s 17 help UNLV beat Omaha 80-69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Hill and Jeremiah Cherry scored 17 points each as UNLV beat Omaha 80-69 on Thursday.

Hill also had eight rebounds and five steals for the Rebels (2-1). Cherry was 7 of 8 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dedan Thomas Jr. had 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ja’Sean Glover finished with 17 points for the Mavericks (2-2). Marquel Sutton added 16 points for Omaha. Kamryn Thomas finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

UNLV led Omaha at the half, 35-29, with Cherry (11 points) its high scorer before the break. UNLV outscored Omaha in the second half by five points, with Dedan Thomas Jr. scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

