Hill scores 31, Wichita State downs Western Kentucky 91-84

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Justin Hill’s 31 points led Wichita State over Western Kentucky 91-84 on Monday night in a season opener.

Hill added eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Shockers. Xavier Bell went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Quincy Ballard shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Hilltoppers were led by Babacar Faye, who posted 28 points and eight rebounds. Don McHenry added 21 points, four assists and two steals for Western Kentucky. Julius Thedford finished with 11 points and two blocks.

