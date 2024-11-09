Hill scores 17, Wichita State knocks off Montana State 89-69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Justin Hill’s 17 points helped Wichita State defeat Montana State 89-69 on Saturday night. Hill added…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Justin Hill’s 17 points helped Wichita State defeat Montana State 89-69 on Saturday night.

Hill added five rebounds and five assists for the Shockers (2-0). Harlond Beverly scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Corey Washington shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (0-2) were led by Brandon Walker, who recorded 13 points. Brian Goracke added 11 points for Montana State. Tyler Patterson also had 11 points.

