Hill, Pass lead balanced scoring and NC State routs South Carolina Upstate 97-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Breon Pass scored 14 points each and North Carolina State cruised past South…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Breon Pass scored 14 points each and North Carolina State cruised past South Carolina Upstate 97-66 in a season opener on Monday night.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 13 points and Ben Middlebrooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

NC State led 50-35 at halftime and the Wolfpack stretched their lead to 20-plus in the first four minutes of the second half. With the exception of just a few possessions, the lead was at least 20 throughout the remainder of the game.

The lead first reached 30 on a layup by Middlebrooks near the five-minute mark and peaked at 33 when Bryce Heard hit two free throws in the final minute.

The Wolfpack scored 50 points in the first half, 37 of which came in the final 12 minutes. Nine players scored with nobody reaching double figures.

Freshman Mister Dean led the Spartans with 14 points, Karmani Gregory had 13 and Nic Book added 10.

The game marked the debut of Marty Richter as head coach of SC Upstate.

NC State is hoping to continue last season’s success when the Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. One of six ACC teams that have won a national championship, NC State beat the other five — Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina — to win the ACC Tournament.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.