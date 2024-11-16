Hill leads Ball State against Indiana State after 25-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-2)
Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Indiana State after Jermahri Hill scored 25 points in Ball State’s 77-69 loss to the Dayton Flyers.
Ball State went 9-7 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Cardinals gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.
Indiana State went 32-7 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Sycamores averaged 17.9 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
