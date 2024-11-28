Hill, Beverly clutch as Wichita State tops Minnesota 68-66 in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Hill hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime and Wichita…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Hill hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime and Wichita State pulled out a 68-66 win over Minnesota in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Minnesota’s Brennan Rigsby put up a double-pump, contested 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired and the ball bounced softly off the rim three times before falling off.

The Golden Gophers were down 66-62 as the clock neared 20 seconds and Femi Odukale forced a pair of quick turnovers that turned into Rigsby baskets at the rim, tying the game with 13.5 seconds remaining.

Then Hill forced a foul as he attacked the basket.

The Shockers scored the first five points of overtime but couldn’t put Minnesota away.

Harlond Beverly scored 16 points to lead the Shockers (6-0). Corey Washington had 13 despite fouling out with five minutes left in regulation. Hill and Xavier Bell, who had two baskets in OT, both had 11.

Lu’Cye Patterson scored 14 points for the Golden Gophers (5-2), who have had four games decided by three points. Odukale had 13 points, eight assists and four steals. Parker Fox added 12 points and Frank Mitchell 10.

Beverly drained a 3-pointer from the left sideline with 1.2 seconds left to force overtime, a fitting end to regulation that saw nine ties and nine lead changes.

Neither team led by more than four points until the Golden Gophers hit a free throw with 2:34 to play for a 55-50 lead. Bell responded with a quick layup for the Shockers and neither team scored again until Beverly made a layup with 10.6 seconds left.

Florida and Wake Forest are on the other side of the two-day tournament that ends Friday.

