High Point Panthers square off against the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (5-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point squares off against Missouri State in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Panthers are 5-0 in non-conference play. High Point ranks sixth in the Big South with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Kimani Hamilton averaging 9.0.

Missouri State finished 17-16 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

