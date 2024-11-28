High Point Panthers and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers meet in Estero, Florida

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) vs. High Point Panthers (2-3) Estero, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West…

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) vs. High Point Panthers (2-3)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West Virginia and High Point square off in Estero, Florida.

The Panthers have a 2-3 record in non-conference play.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 in non-conference play. West Virginia has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

High Point makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). West Virginia averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is shooting 48.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Panthers.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

