Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » High Point Panthers and…

High Point Panthers and the Missouri State Bears meet

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (5-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point squares off against Missouri State in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. High Point ranks eighth in the Big South with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 6.4.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up