High Point Panthers and the Missouri State Bears meet

Missouri State Bears (3-1) vs. High Point Panthers (5-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point squares off against Missouri State in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. High Point ranks eighth in the Big South with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 6.4.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

