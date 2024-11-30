High Point Panthers and the Illinois State Redbirds meet in Estero, Florida

Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) vs. High Point Panthers (2-4) Estero, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and…

Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) vs. High Point Panthers (2-4)

Estero, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and High Point square off in Estero, Florida.

The Panthers are 2-4 in non-conference play. High Point has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redbirds are 2-3 in non-conference play.

High Point is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State scores 6.5 more points per game (72.2) than High Point allows (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is shooting 49.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Panthers.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Redbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.