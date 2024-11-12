High Point knocks off North Carolina Central 76-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 26 points as High Point beat North Carolina Central 76-60 on Tuesday…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 26 points as High Point beat North Carolina Central 76-60 on Tuesday night.

Giffa added three steals for the Panthers (3-0). Kimani Hamilton scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. D’Maurian Williams went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Po’Boigh King led the Eagles (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Timmy Adedire added 10 points and eight rebounds.

