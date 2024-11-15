High Point hosts UAB following Giffa’s 26-point game

UAB Blazers (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

UAB Blazers (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts UAB after Kezza Giffa scored 26 points in High Point’s 76-60 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

High Point went 15-1 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Panthers averaged 83.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

UAB went 14-5 in AAC games and 7-5 on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 18.3 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.