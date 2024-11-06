High Point hosts Coppin State for cross-conference contest

Coppin State Eagles at High Point Panthers High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point and…

Coppin State Eagles at High Point Panthers

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Coppin State face off in non-conference action.

High Point finished 27-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 5.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State went 1-14 in MEAC action and 0-17 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.3% from deep last season.

