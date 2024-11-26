High Point faces Hampton

Hampton Pirates (3-4) vs. High Point Panthers (6-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Hampton Pirates (3-4) vs. High Point Panthers (6-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Hampton at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Panthers are 6-1 in non-conference play. High Point is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates are 3-4 in non-conference play. Hampton has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

High Point averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.3 per game Hampton allows. Hampton’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kezza Giffa is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 16 points for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

