High Point faces American after Williams’ 23-point outing

American Eagles (1-3) at High Point Panthers (4-0) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

American Eagles (1-3) at High Point Panthers (4-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts American after D’Maurian Williams scored 23 points in High Point’s 68-65 win against the UAB Blazers.

High Point finished 27-9 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 83.9 points per game last season, 20.1 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

American went 16-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 14.0 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.