High Point defeats Pfeiffer 81-50

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams scored 18 points as High Point beat Pfeiffer 81-50 on Saturday.

Williams went 8 of 13 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-1). Kezza Giffa scored 14 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line. Kimani Hamilton shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Falcons were led by Doug Smith and Justin Gaten with nine points apiece.

