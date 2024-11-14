Higgins leads Lehigh against UCLA after 28-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (2-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on UCLA…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) at UCLA Bruins (2-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on UCLA after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 28 points in Lehigh’s 76-75 loss to the Columbia Lions.

UCLA went 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 11.2 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

Lehigh went 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks shot 43.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

