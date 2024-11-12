Higgins leads Lehigh against Columbia after 22-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at Columbia Lions (3-0) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at Columbia Lions (3-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Columbia after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 85-77 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

Columbia finished 13-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

Lehigh went 11-10 in Patriot League play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.