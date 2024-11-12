Hawthorne’s 24 help Northern Colorado knock off Colorado Christian 113-56

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 24 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado Christian 113-56 on Tuesday night. Hawthorne also…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 24 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado Christian 113-56 on Tuesday night.

Hawthorne also contributed six rebounds for the Bears (2-1). Zack Bloch scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Luca Colceag had 16 points and shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

CJ Barnes led the way for the Cougars with 10 points. Tate Odvody added nine points for Colorado Christian.

