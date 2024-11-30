Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against Wake Forest after 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays Wake Forest after Ashley Hawkins scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-64 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-2 at home. Wake Forest is third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 53.1 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Hawkins averaging 4.0.

Wake Forest averages 64.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 75.3 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Jones is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Hawkins is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

