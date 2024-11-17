Hawaii plays Weber State, looks for 4th straight victory

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5;…

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Rainbow Warriors take on Weber State.

Hawaii went 20-14 overall last season while going 13-6 at home. The Rainbow Warriors shot 45.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Weber State finished 20-12 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

