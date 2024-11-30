Hawaii plays UT Martin, seeks 4th straight home win

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-1) Honolulu; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts UT Martin…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-1)

Honolulu; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts UT Martin aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Rainbow Wahine are 3-0 on their home court. Hawaii is the best team in the Big West in team defense, giving up 58.4 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-1 away from home. UT Martin has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Hawaii’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daejah Phillips is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

