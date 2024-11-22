Hawaii plays No. 10 North Carolina after Christensen’s 25-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) Honolulu; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels…

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -16; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays No. 10 North Carolina after Tanner Christensen scored 25 points in Hawaii’s 73-68 overtime victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

Hawaii finished 13-6 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 72.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

North Carolina finished 29-8 overall a season ago while going 8-2 on the road. The Tar Heels averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

