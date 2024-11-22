Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hawaii plays No. 10…

Hawaii plays No. 10 North Carolina after Christensen’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:42 AM

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -16; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays No. 10 North Carolina after Tanner Christensen scored 25 points in Hawaii’s 73-68 overtime victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

Hawaii finished 13-6 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 72.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

North Carolina finished 29-8 overall a season ago while going 8-2 on the road. The Tar Heels averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up