Hawaii hosts San Jose State following Jacobs’ 20-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts San Jose State after Akira Jacobs scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 96-61 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Hawaii finished 13-6 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors shot 45.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

San Jose State went 2-17 in MWC games and 1-12 on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 14.5 bench points last season.

