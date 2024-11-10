Hawaii hosts San Jose State following Jacobs’ 20-point game

San Jose State Spartans (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors…

San Jose State Spartans (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on San Jose State after Akira Jacobs scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 96-61 win over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Hawaii finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

San Jose State finished 1-12 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

