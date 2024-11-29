Hawaii hosts Fresno State after Elohim’s 23-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-1) Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Hawaii…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Hawaii after Mariah Elohim scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 90-73 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Hawaii went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-11 overall. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.5 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 21.9 from deep.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

