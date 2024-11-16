Hawaii faces Weber State, looks for 4th straight home win

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Weber State…

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Weber State aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Hawaii went 13-6 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

Weber State finished 11-8 in Big Sky action and 7-7 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

