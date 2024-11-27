Hawaii earns 67-63 victory over Hawaii Pacific

HONOLULU (AP) — Kody Williams scored 24 points as Hawaii beat Hawaii Pacific 67-63 on Tuesday night. Williams shot 7…

HONOLULU (AP) — Kody Williams scored 24 points as Hawaii beat Hawaii Pacific 67-63 on Tuesday night.

Williams shot 7 for 13 (7 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Gytis Nemeiksa scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Ryan Rapp had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Sherman Brashear led the way for the Sharks with 22 points and seven rebounds. Hawaii Pacific also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Jonas Visser. Joshua West had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

