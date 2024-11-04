Haskins scores 32 as Dartmouth knocks off Vermont State-Lyndon 129-47

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins put up 32 points as Dartmouth beat Vermont State-Lyndon 129-47 on Monday night in…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins put up 32 points as Dartmouth beat Vermont State-Lyndon 129-47 on Monday night in a season opener.

Haskins also contributed five rebounds for the Big Green. Ben Brown went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Cameron McNamee shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Gregory Gonyea Jr. led the Hornets in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Deshawn Ford added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.