Haskins leads Dartmouth against Albany (NY) after 20-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-0)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Albany (NY) after Cade Haskins scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 81-76 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Dartmouth went 6-21 overall last season while going 6-7 at home. The Big Green allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Albany (NY) went 4-13 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

