Harvard visits St. John’s after Ejiofor’s 22-point showing

Harvard Crimson (2-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Harvard Crimson (2-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -25.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Harvard after Zuby Ejiofor scored 22 points in St. John’s 66-63 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Red Storm have gone 4-0 in home games. St. John’s is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson have gone 0-4 away from home. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

St. John’s scores 82.9 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.3 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 66.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 67.0 St. John’s allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Red Storm.

Robert Hinton is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Crimson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.