Harvard visits American following Hinton’s 26-point outing

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at American Eagles (0-1)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits American after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 85-80 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

American finished 8-7 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Eagles gave up 68.0 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Harvard went 5-7 on the road and 14-13 overall a season ago. The Crimson averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

