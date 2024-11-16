Harvard takes on Colorado on 3-game losing streak

Harvard Crimson (1-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard heads into the matchup…

Harvard Crimson (1-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard heads into the matchup against Colorado after losing three straight games.

Colorado went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Buffaloes allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Harvard finished 14-13 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Crimson averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

