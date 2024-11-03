Harvard hosts Marist in season opener

Marist Red Foxes at Harvard Crimson Boston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes at Harvard Crimson

Boston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Marist for the season opener.

Harvard finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-13 overall. The Crimson averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

Marist went 13-9 in MAAC play and 8-8 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.