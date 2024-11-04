Harvard hosts Marist in season opener

Marist Red Foxes at Harvard Crimson Boston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes at Harvard Crimson

Boston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard opens the season at home against Marist.

Harvard finished 14-13 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Marist went 8-8 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

