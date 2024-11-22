Harvard defeats Colgate 78-67

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton had 18 points in Harvard’s 78-67 victory over Colgate on Friday night. Hinton added nine…

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton had 18 points in Harvard’s 78-67 victory over Colgate on Friday night.

Hinton added nine rebounds and five assists for the Crimson (2-4). Thomas Batties II scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added three blocks. Chandler Pigge shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Raiders (1-4) were led by Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who posted 13 points. Colgate also got 13 points from Parker Jones. Chandler Baker also put up 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.