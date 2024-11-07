Harris scores 23, North Florida defeats Charleston Southern 90-66

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris’ 23 points helped North Florida defeat Charleston Southern 90-66 on Thursday night. Harris also…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris’ 23 points helped North Florida defeat Charleston Southern 90-66 on Thursday night.

Harris also contributed eight rebounds for the Ospreys (2-0). Jasai Miles added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Liam Murphy shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

The Buccaneers (0-2) were led in scoring by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 26 points. Reis Jones added 10 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern. Jaylon Gibson also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.