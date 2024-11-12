Harris scores 16 to lead No. 18 Louisville women to 86-64 win over UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nyla Harris led a balanced attack with 16 points and No. 18 Louisville defeated UT Martin…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nyla Harris led a balanced attack with 16 points and No. 18 Louisville defeated UT Martin 86-64 on Tuesday night.

Harris was 6-of-8 shooting for the Cardinals (2-1), who shot 71% (17 of 24) in the second half and 57% (31 of 54) for the game despite finishing 4 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Olivia Cochran had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Louisville, which plays at No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday. Tajian Roberts scored 13 points and Imari Barry had 10 points and nine rebounds as 12 of 13 players scored and all of them had a rebound.

Kenley McCarn had 21 points to lead the Skyhawks (0-3), who shot 30%. Anaya Brown added 12 points and Shae Littleford had 11.

The Cardinals used a 10-0 run to build a 25-11 lead after one quarter and had a 17-0 run in the second to lead 44-20 at the half. UT Martin shot 17%.

The Skyhawks scored 44 points in the second half when Louisville committed 15 turnovers.

