Harris leads South Carolina Upstate against Coastal Carolina after 20-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Coastal Carolina after Brit Harris scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 110-77 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate scores 13.4 more points per game (81.1) than Coastal Carolina allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Chanticleers.

Mister Dean is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.